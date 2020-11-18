Suspect accused of attacking man with dagger during sword sale indicted on murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was indicted on first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery charges after being accused of attacking a man in the Grahamwood neighborhood earlier this year.
According to police, victim Phillip Dorris agreed to show Ricky Bing, 40, his collection of daggers, knives, swords and spears. Dorris was reportedly under the impression that Bing was interested in possibly buying one of them.
On January 13, the pair met in the 3700 block of Tutwiler. During the encounter, Bing allegedly pressed one of the daggers to the man’s throat, chased and then stabbed him in the neck, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Bing reportedly escaped in a SUV with several weapons. He was located by police hiding in a nearby shed on Wrenwood.
Dorris was hospitalized and died on June 12. He was 56-years-old.
