Suspect accused of abducting, raping teen on her way to school arrested nearly a year later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have charged a man in connection to a rape case that went unsolved for nearly a year.

In February 2020, the 17-year-old victim told police she was walking to school in the area of Elvis Presley and Shelby Drive when a man approached her armed with a gun. He told her to get in his SUV and then drove her to the 4400 block of Dorff Drive where he raped her.

DNA testing linked Barrington Hunt, 27, to the crime, police said. He was arrested and charged with rape and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.