Suspect accused of beating man, trying to cover up crime

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies were called to the Ashland Lakes Apartments just off Stateline Road Tuesday night. What they discovered was something neighbors described as brutal and bizarre.

“This is unusual, and to be honest with you, I live right where this incident happened.”

A grandmother WREG’s Jerrita Patterson spoke with was too nervous to reveal her identity. Understandably so when you hear the details of what detectives say happened.

In the police affidavit it said a woman claimed a man tried to “force himself on her.” That’s when Darien Stennis allegedly decided to take matters into his own hands. He reportedly pulled the man in question out of a vehicle and took him into a garage.

When deputies found the man he was reportedly “unconscious” and “on the ground”bleeding.

The woman who told Stennis about the alleged sexual assault said “she wasn’t expecting him to respond like this.”

After finding the man bloodied and knocked out, detectives said there was also the smell of bleach, an indication someone may have tried to “clean up” the scene.

Neighbors are hoping things will return to normal.

“It’s a decent area, everybody is quiet and stays to themselves.”

Stennis was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.