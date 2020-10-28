Surveillance video shows man trying to stop car thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – WREG has obtained new surveillance video of a violent car theft caught on camera. It happened at the Shelby Express gas station at East Shelby Drive and Mendenhall around three Friday morning.



In the video, you see a man in a white shirt and blue pants jump into a car that was left running and unlocked. The vehicle owner spots the thief from inside the store and runs out to stop him. There’s a struggle but the victim can’t hang on to the driver’s side door. He’s thrown to the ground and has to watch helplessly as the thief drives into the night.

People WREG showed the video to, like Memphis resident Tonya Jones, say they wouldn’t have been so bold.



“Nah baby. I’ma let (the thief) go ahead. (The victim) could have got killed,” Jones said, “I’d just put in a police report.”



Surveillance video also shows the victim pulling into the gas station minutes earlier and then getting out of his car without locking it or turning off the engine.

“That make feel stupid for just leaving my car crunk up,” Memphis resident April Hall said, “That just made me aware that I don’t need to do that anymore.”

Police are still trying to find the car thief. They posted pictures of him on social media and investigators also posted pictures of a black Chevy Trailblazer they say dropped him off at the gas station.

“I mean, everybody who do a crime should do some time,” Jones said.

To add insult to injury, police gave the victim a ticket for leaving his car unattended.

If you know anything about this car theft, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.