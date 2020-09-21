Surveillance video released after deadly shooting at Whitehaven gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need help finding the gunman who killed one person and wounded two others outside a Whitehaven gas station.

WREG’s Melissa Moon obtained shocking video from the shooting. Surveillance video shows someone pull into the lot next to the Valero at East Shelby Drive and Hodge before 8 p.m. Sunday.

The driver walks nonchalantly toward a pump, speaks to someone and begins firing a gun. You can see a man jump away from the SUV as the gunman continues to shooting into the vehicle.

“Dude just walked up to his window and dumped on him,” said one woman who didn’t want to be identified.

She said she was a friend of the man who was driving the SUV and pronounced dead on the scene. She said a woman in the car was also shot and say there were also three inside that vehicle.

She an argument inside the store led to the shooting.

“The dude left the store and came back.”

“Everybody started running toward this way.”

Eddie Wood lives on the street behind the Valero. He left the store seconds before the shots were fired.

He said he’s not surprised it happened here.

“Last year there were at least three shootings and a carjacking at this gas station.”

And just last month a man was shot here by two men with assault rifles.

In the video from Sunday night, police said the man standing outside the SUV is expected to recover. No word yet on how the woman is doing.

Police said they were looking for several people but the video only shows one shooter.

If you know anything about the shooting call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.