Supreme Court to take up Mississippi’s bid to enforce 15-week abortion ban

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court has agreed to consider a major rollback of abortion rights, saying it will take up Mississippi’s bid to enforce a 15-week ban on abortion.

The court’s order Monday sets up a showdown over abortion, probably in the fall, with a more conservative court apparently ready to dramatically alter nearly 50 years of rulings on abortion rights.

The court first announced a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The state’s ban had been blocked by lower courts as inconsistent with Supreme Court precedent that protects a woman’s right to obtain an abortion before the fetus can survive outside her womb.

