Supreme Court leaves Trump bump stock ban in place

The Supreme Court left in place President Donald Trump’s ban on bump stocks, turning away an appeal from owners of the device and gun rights groups. A bump stock device (left), that fits on a semi-automatic rifle to increase the firing speed, making it similar to a fully automatic rifle, is shown on October 5, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah (George Frey/Getty Images North America/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court left in place on Monday President Donald Trump’s ban on bump stocks, turning away an appeal from owners of the device and gun rights groups.

Last year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives banned bump stock devices — attachments that essentially allow shooters to fire semiautomatic rifles continuously with one pull of the trigger.

A group of bump stock owners and Second Amendment groups sought to challenge how the administration went about banning the devices.

The devices came under scrutiny after the October 2017 massacre in Las Vegas where a shooter opened fire from his hotel suite onto outdoor concertgoers with rifles fitted with bump stocks, killing 58 people and wounding others.