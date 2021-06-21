Supply donations for Summer Wells search crews paused due to ‘overwhelming support’

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews searching for missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Wells are asking for a pause in supply donations Monday.

According to a post from the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, crews looking for Summer are pausing the donation of supplies for search personnel.

“Due to overwhelming support from the community, region, State of TN, and neighboring states we currently have paused the donation of supplies for the crews searching for Summer Wells,” the post states.

The post states that the supplies will be reevaluated Monday evening to see if more supplies are needed if the search continues.

The rescue squad said in the post that it will let community members know on Facebook if more donations were needed after Monday.

Anyone with questions regarding donations is asked to contact Logistic Section Officer Sandra Lewis at 423-231-4254.

“On behalf of all the crews and agencies, we greatly appreciate all those who have brought or donated supplies and kept us in your prayers. Please continue to pray for the safe return of Summer and for the safety of all crews involved in the search efforts,” the post states.

Summer Utah-Moon Wells went missing on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m., and has been the subject of an AMBER Alert since early Wednesday morning.

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

