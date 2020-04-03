Suppliers to change packaging to meet increased demand for paper products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Toilet paper packaging will get smaller but more plentiful to meet demand, according to a representative for the grocery store industry.

However, stores are still having trouble keeping shelves stocked, according to Rob Ikard at the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association.

"People are definitely tired, working long hours, and it’s a lot of work to get the items back in the shelves every day," Ikard said. "The grocery industry is working hard to find new workers."

Paper goods like toilet paper and paper towels seem to be hardest hit.

"The supply chain is working overtime to meet the increased demand," Ikard said. "There’s been a lot of creative retooling of the supply chain."

Ikard said that means doing away with jumbo packages and focusing on thinner rolls to increase efficiency.

"You will be seeing four-packs and six-packs of a more basic product much more plentiful on the shelves for weeks to come, so get used to the one-ply, or maybe two—we’re hopeful."

He said shoppers can expect to see shelves stocked with a lot more product in about four weeks.

Ikard also has some tips for grocery shopping that can help the stores stay safe. He said only send one person from your household to stores, bring a list and don’t congregate or stop for too long in the aisles.