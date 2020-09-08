Sunshine Mills recalls 3 types of dog food due to potentially high levels of mold by-product

(WJHL) – A voluntary recall has been issued by Sunshine Mills, Inc. due to the possibility of high levels of Aflatoxin in brands of dog food.

According to the FDA, the recall was issued on September 2, 2020 and includes three types of dog food.

Family Pet Meaty Cuts: Beef, Chicken & Cheese Flavors

Heartland Farms Grilled Favorites: Beef, Chicken & Cheese Flavor

Paws Happy Life Butcher’s Choice Dog Food

The FDA says Aflatoxin is “a naturally occurring mold by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.”

The potential for high levels of the by-product was discovered by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry after testing a single 4-pound bag of dog food.

No illnesses have been reported related to the product, according to the FDA.

Any pets that have eaten the above brands should be taken to a veterinarian if they exhibit symptoms of illness like lethargy and a reluctance to eat, vomiting, diarrhea or if a yellowish tint in the eyes or gums appears.

The dog food products have been distributed across the nation. Retailers have been contacted and asked to remove the products from shelves and inventory.

No other Sunshine Mills, Inc. products are affected by the recall.

Pet owners who purchased the dog food may return the unused portion to the store they bought it from and receive a full refund.

For more information from Sunshine Mills, Inc., call (800) 705-2111 or email customer.service@sunshinemills.com.