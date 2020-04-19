MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents and local law enforcement are speaking out to stop crime as Sunday kicks off National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

This is a national campaign, reminding victims and their families there is a never-ending effort for progress, justice, and healing.

Tomeka Coleman lost her son, Tavares, to a shooting back in 2017 and almost lost her daughter in another shooting.

“No one should die like this,” Coleman said. “You want to hear about old age or you don’t want to hear about sickness, but gun violence, it needs to stop.”

Less than two weeks ago, her daughter was grazed in the head by a bullet in Orange Mound.

“The police officer said another inch would have killed her,” Coleman said.

She says it felt like she was reliving her son’s unsolved murder.

“That’s why I was just angry, just angry at everyone.”

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner continues to push a strong message.

“Continue to have hope in the wheels of justice and that we will uphold it against any wrong we encounter,” Bonner said.