Summer concert series to bring live music to W.C. Handy Park on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis announced a free summer concert series downtown.

Grammy winner PJ Mortion will headline the first show at the newly renovated W.C. Handy Park on Saturday, June 5. Other performers include Saint Paul and the Broken Bones, The Wooten Brothers, Marc Broussard and David Ryan Harris.

Local musicians will be paired with the headliners during each show.

The free shows are the result of a partnership between the state, Memphis Tourism, the Downtown Memphis Commission and businesses along Beale Street.

Kevin Kane, the president of Memphis Tourism, said the goal “is to create a unique opportunity to showcase Memphis music by putting silenced artists and musicians back to work.”

Kane went on to say that music is the “core motivator” for tourists who visit Memphis.

Organizers expect the concert series to bring big crowds back to Beale Street and bring visitors to hotels, restaurants and other businesses.