Summer Ave. Driver Services Center temporarily closed due to lack of staffing, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said the Summer Avenue Driver Services Center is closed for the next week.

People came to the Summer Ave. only to find the doors locked and a signed that read the center will remain closed until Oct 21.

A spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said the center is temporarily closed due to a shortage of personnel due to health reasons. He said he would not go into any more detail due to HIPPA laws.

People like Aklilu Zerihun is frustrated because she came out to the center to get an ID, so she vote, as early voting started on Wednesday.

“That’s the exact reason I came over here but as you see it’s closed,” Zerihun said. “I don’t have an option. In this case, I’m not going to stop fighting. I have to go to a facility in this case.”

As of Wednesday, the full-service center in millington, as well as the center on East Shelby Drive in Memphis, are still open.