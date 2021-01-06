Sudan signs ‘Abraham Accords,’ paving the way for peace, normalized ties with Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner make joint statements to the press after their meeting in Jerusalem, on August 30, 2020, about the Israel – United Arab Emirates agreement to normalise relations. (Photo by DEBBIE HILL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DEBBIE HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

CAIRO — Sudan on Wednesday said it signed the “Abraham Accords” with the U.S., paving the way for the African country to normalize ties with Israel.

A statement from the office of Sudan’s prime minister said Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari signed the accord Wednesday with visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Mnuchin’s visit was the first one by a senior official since President Donald Trump removed the country from the list of state sponsors of terrorism following the overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashie in April 2019. The move was key to getting the government of Sudan to sign the accords.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have both signed the accord, which agrees to peace and normalization of ties with Israel. Morocco is expected to sign it soon.

The recent U.S.-negotiated deals between Arab countries and Israel have been a major foreign policy achievement by President Donald Trump’s administration.