Subject of City Watch alert found murdered near Berclair home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The subject of a City Watch alert from the Memphis Police Department was found murdered near his Berclair home.
According to police, an alert was issued for Thomas Harris on July 6 after he had not been seen or heard from for eight days.
Authorities canceled the alert on Monday, but didn’t release any specific details. On Tuesday, they revealed that the 79-year-old had been found shot to death near his home in the 1000 block of Mendenhall Cove.
Abalberto Jaimez was taken into custody in Florida and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of theft, theft of property and fraud.
Authorities said they believe Jaimez knew the victim.
- IRS advice for those who missed the July 15 deadline
- ‘We don’t know what else to do’: Video of crowded Broadway increases tensions
- ‘Definitely fate’: Kzoo veteran catches baby thrown from burning apartment
- Missouri woman donates lottery win to officer recovering from gunshot to head
- A wrinkle in Tennessee law may keep some nursing home residents from voting