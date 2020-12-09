Study: Less than half of Black Americans willing to get COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Coronavirus vaccine is expected in the coming days but many Americans don’t want to get it, particularly in Black communities. That’s according to a study by the Pew Research Center, which says that only 42 percent of African Americans are willing to be vaccinated. That’s compared to 63 percent of Hispanics and 61 percent of White people.

Dr. Noelle Trent is a historian with the National Civil Rights Museum.

“There is an entire distrust around this,” Dr. Trent said, “(Black) people are hesitant because the medical establishment has a history of not regarding black bodies as being human.”

She cites the “Tuskegee Experiment” from decades ago where the Federal Government promised free medical care to black men with syphilis but, in many cases, the test subjects were simply given placebos so that doctors could study how syphilis progressed in the body.

African American Memphian Derrick Jones isn’t sure if he’ll get the vaccine.

“I doubt it. I don’t know,” he said.

Cedrick Davis says he might but he’ll wait a long time before he does.

“I wouldn’t want to be a lab rat,” Davis said.

Dr. Bruce Randolph is Shelby County’s Health Officer. He says education is the key to gaining the trust of Black Americans.

“Showing the community that the vaccine is safe and effective not just simply saying so,” Dr. Randolph said.

Dr. Manoj Jain is an infectious disease expert. He says it’s crucial that as many people get vaccinated as possible.

“We want our life back to normal and the vaccine will help us get there,” Dr. Jain said, “With the vaccine we’re talking about by the summer time things getting much, much better. Without the vaccine we’re looking at years and years.”

Based on the numbers, COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Black communities. According to the Pew study, 71 percent of Black Americans either know somebody who’s died or been hospitalized because of the virus.