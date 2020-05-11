Students in LITE program compete for cash for businesses in online pitches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The final weeks of the school would normally mean a big final presentation before crowds for students in LITE, short for Let’s Innovate Through Education.

The LITE program was created to give African American and Latino students an opportunity in the business world. For 16 weeks students learned all about starting their own business and were all set to pitch their ideas to an audience of investors and compete for cash in pitch night.

Then came coronavirus.

“The students would usually launch at the first week of May but due to COVID we had to pivot somewhat and add two weeks to the program. So they will pitch their idea on May 21st,” said LITE executive director Lakethia Glenn.

For the first time pitch night will be virtual, via Zoom.

Jaylon McCarley, 17, will be one of 30 student business owners giving a speech about his newly created venture, the Greatness Gang clothing line.

Jaylon said Memphis LITE taught him everything from marketing to finance as he launched his business. He even has a website.

“I didn’t even know what a profit margin was until I got into the program,” he said. ‘With all the tips they have given me, I have been able to learn so much and really grow my business.”

They don’t think taking pitch night virtual will hurt.

“How ironic, they are learning how to pivot and be able to be flexible and sustain their business, which is exactly what we are going through right now,” Glenn said.

Jaylon has his pitch ready: “We want to empower people and make sure they feel good in what they wear. And we all doing it for greatness. So why settle for less when you can have greatness?”

The public will even get a chance to vote, a way to get involved and support these young business owners.

There will be cash prizes handed out at pitch night next week. The grand prize is $1,000.

To vote, go to www.litememphis.org