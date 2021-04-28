Student accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at Fairley High School was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of bringing a gun to school.

Related Content SCS imagines big changes to local schools with new plan

According to police, a teacher noticed Amari Eure, 18, had a gun in his waistband while in the classroom. That teacher notified administrators and the school resource officer, who took the student into custody without incident.

Authorities said the gun was a 40 caliber Smith and Wesson Springfield with 14 rounds in the magazine. They did not say why he brough the gun to school.

Eure was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and unlawful possession of a weapon.