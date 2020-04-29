Strong overnight storms cause damage across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Strong storms caused damage across the Mid-South overnight.

In Parkway Village, a tree came crashing down in the middle of the night from the storms that ripped through the neighborhood and other parts of the Mid-South.

Our photographer was able to get video of the scene on Chuck Avenue early Wednesday morning. Luckily, the tree collapsed away from the home. Instead it landed in the middle of the street, blocking off the road between Chancellor and Renault.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported trees down on U.S. 51 between Pleasant Hill Road and Star Landing in Desoto County. More damage was reported along Fogg Road near Austin.

At one point, more than 1,100 MLGW customers were without power.