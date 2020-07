NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - On Tuesday, Tennessee's previous governor looked at a statewide tutor program he's funded. However, Bill Haslam also championed a divisive cause that he confronted while in office three years ago--the removal of Confederate General Nathan Bedford's bust from the State Capitol.

"I thought when in office, and believe still that the Forrest bust should not be in the capitol," said the former governor during a public event at a Boys and Girls Club in Franklin. "I think it does elicit a lot of strong feelings understandably from people and I think it would be much more appropriate to move out of the state capitol to the state museum or some other place."