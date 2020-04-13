Strangers give Bartlett boy with autism ‘best birthday’ ever

Strangers and friends came together to give Mason Sneed of Bartlett a big 10th birthday.

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Hundreds of strangers stepped in to help a boy with autism have a special birthday surprise.

A vanilla cupcake with blue icing probably would have been enough for Mason Sneed. But the community had bigger plans for his 10th birthday.

“He has an autism, but doesn’t understand. He understands, but doesn’t understand why his friends can’t be at his birthday,” said Mason’s mom, Michelle Sneed.

She said this all started when she posted on Facebook two weeks ago.

Here’s part of what she wrote: “I have not told him he can’t have his party yet … if you have a child with autism, you completely understand why. I was wondering, just trying to lift his spirits, if you could send him a birthday card addressed to him.”

The first day they got eight birthday cards. The second day they got 22 — a total of 160 cards from people all over. The cameras recorded as Mason opened them on Saturday.

“It just never stopped,” Sneed said.

But the kindness didn’t stop there. The community planned a parade for him, and cars lined up around for blocks, honking as they passed Mason.

Mason’s mom counted 150 vehicles, including Bartlett police.

Their Amazon delivery driver even dropped by and several businesses decorated their yard.

“It’s amazing. I mean, I’m blown away from the love and support from our community,” his mom said.

Strangers just wanted to share a smile, making Mason’s tenth birthday one for the books.

“He hugged me and said, ‘I didn’t think I would have a party, but this is the best birthday I’ve ever done.’ He said, ‘Can we do this again next year?'”

Mason’s mom said he’s still getting cards in the mail from people locally and across the country. She also said Golf and Games Family Park offered to throw a birthday party for him when this is over.

You can send Mason a birthday card. Address it to:

Mason Sneed

3324 Hulon

Bartlett, TN 38134