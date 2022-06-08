UPDATE, 8:43 a.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in parts of the News Channel 3 viewing area, including much of eastern Arkansas and Tunica County, Miss.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for some counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area until Jun 08 9:30AM CDT. Tuned into WREG TV for the latest weather information. #SEVERETHUNDERSTORMWARNING pic.twitter.com/YaYoyFu6eS — Tim Simpson (@TSimpson_WREG3) June 8, 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This week’s unsettled weather pattern continues as severe weather moves through the Mid-South.

The Memphis-area is under a ‘slight’ risk, which is level 2 out of 5, for severe weather on Wednesday.

Severe Storms Prediction Center has shifted the focus of strong storm to south of I-40 today. Stay alert to rapidly changing conditions. ( https://t.co/LZmlFgFfwK ) pic.twitter.com/x16G3ev5US — Todd Demers (@Toddon3_WREG) June 8, 2022

Strong storms will be likely between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The main threat will be damaging winds.

We may see some morning sunshine, but storm clouds roll in with showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 11am and 3pm. Remain weather aware and have your rain gear handy.



Mostly cloudy, 86.

Winds: S 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Rain chance: 70%. pic.twitter.com/nn0WpOGsG5 — Wendy Nations WREG (@wendynationswx) June 8, 2022

