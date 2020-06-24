Storms bring flooding to Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Heavy rains Tuesday overpowered a southeast Arkansas city’s drainage system in less than an hour, bringing flooding to the area.

The rain turned the streets of Helena-West Helena into rivers and left drivers stranded.

Some people had to be rescued by first responders.

“It was pretty scary,” Mayor Kevin Smith said.

He said the water was at least three to four feet high in some areas, damaging a number of homes and businesses.

The area had sizable drainage ditches, but the mayor said the rain overpowered them.

“It also lasted a long time because the rain didn’t subside for about 45 minutes to an hour,” Smith said.

On top of the rain and flooding, strong winds swept through the area, knocking over power lines and trees.

Mayor Smith said some areas were so bad that chaos was unavoidable.

“It really did like a whitewater river you would raft down,” he said.

City officials said no one was hurt, but they were concerned with widespread power outages.

Mayor Smith said at least 30 homes lost power.