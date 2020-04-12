Breaking News
Continuing coverage of the coronavirus in the Mid-South

Storms bring flooding and deadly tornadoes to parts of Mississippi

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Severe storms swept through Mississippi causing deadly tornadoes and flooding in some parts of Mississippi on Sunday afternoon.

The storms brought heavy rains to Panola County where Mississippi Emergency Management personnel handed out sandbags to stop the flood waters.

  • Flooding at Como Apartments in Como, MS | submitted by Rokeisha Little
  • Flooding at Como Apartments in Como, MS | submitted by Rokeisha Little
  • Flooding at Como Apartments in Como, MS | submitted by Rokeisha Little
  • Flooding at Como Apartments in Como, MS | submitted by Rokeisha Little
  • Flooding at Como Apartments in Como, MS | submitted by Rokeisha Little
  • Flooding at Como Apartments in Como, MS | submitted by Rokeisha Little
  • Flooding at Como Apartments in Como, MS | submitted by Rokeisha Little

The agency posted a video, on Twitter, from the Como area of a parking lot completely flooded from the storms.

WREG's sister station in Jackson says the storms brought tornadoes to the Lawrence and Jones County areas.

Local forecasters report the Bassfield was under another Tornado Warning, around 5 p.m., just after a tornado tore through the town earlier on Sunday.

According to MSEMA, three people died as a result of the tornadoes.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News