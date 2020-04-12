Storms bring flooding and deadly tornadoes to parts of Mississippi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Severe storms swept through Mississippi causing deadly tornadoes and flooding in some parts of Mississippi on Sunday afternoon.

The storms brought heavy rains to Panola County where Mississippi Emergency Management personnel handed out sandbags to stop the flood waters.

Flooding at Como Apartments in Como, MS | submitted by Rokeisha Little

The agency posted a video, on Twitter, from the Como area of a parking lot completely flooded from the storms.

Take a look at this: Flash flooding at an apartment complex in Como (Panola Co). Inmates assisting with sandbag operations. pic.twitter.com/n0kfMITpEP — msema (@MSEMA) April 12, 2020

WREG's sister station in Jackson says the storms brought tornadoes to the Lawrence and Jones County areas.

Local forecasters report the Bassfield was under another Tornado Warning, around 5 p.m., just after a tornado tore through the town earlier on Sunday.

According to MSEMA, three people died as a result of the tornadoes.

UPDATE: one confirmed fatality in Walthall County according to Director Michel.

We are waiting to get initial damage reports. Once we do we will share it. — msema (@MSEMA) April 12, 2020

UPDATE: two confirmed deaths in Lawrence County from today’s severe weather. These are initial reports and will continue to update when info becomes available — msema (@MSEMA) April 12, 2020