Storms bring flooding and deadly tornadoes to parts of Mississippi

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Severe storms swept through Mississippi causing deadly tornadoes and flooding in some parts of Mississippi on Sunday afternoon.
The storms brought heavy rains to Panola County where Mississippi Emergency Management personnel handed out sandbags to stop the flood waters.
The agency posted a video, on Twitter, from the Como area of a parking lot completely flooded from the storms.
Take a look at this: Flash flooding at an apartment complex in Como (Panola Co). Inmates assisting with sandbag operations. pic.twitter.com/n0kfMITpEP— msema (@MSEMA) April 12, 2020
WREG's sister station in Jackson says the storms brought tornadoes to the Lawrence and Jones County areas.
Local forecasters report the Bassfield was under another Tornado Warning, around 5 p.m., just after a tornado tore through the town earlier on Sunday.
According to MSEMA, three people died as a result of the tornadoes.