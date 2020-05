MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A brief line of storms that blew through the Mid-South on Friday afternoon has left 42,000 MLGW customers without power.

That’s about 10% of MLGW’s customers.

The storm also caused tree damage in some parts of the viewing area. Police in Wynne, Arkansas report numerous calls of trees and power lines down.

Entergy reports more than 6,000 customers without power in the Wynne and Marion areas.