MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews across West Tennessee are doing their part to keep the roads clear as the temperature drops.

Freezing rain and snow blanketed many parts of West Tennessee, leaving an icy hazard on the roadways.

TDOT Community relations officer Nichole Lawrence said crews have been busy clearing the highways and interstates of ice and debris throughout Thursday morning.

“Our crews are out there trying to push that off because our pre-treatment kind of worked as a sticky substance to help that from freezing,” Lawrence said.

As the wintery mix continues to fall and temperatures further drop, Lawrence says TDOT crews will continue adding treatment to areas of major concerns such as bridges and overpasses.

“You’re in Haywood County. So, that I-40 area all the way up through West Tennessee – we’re working pretty hard right now because that is the area, the band of snow that’s come through,” Lawrence said.

Haywood County EMA director said the main roads across the county were pretty much clear. He says it’s the secondary roads that are causing major problems.

Chief Deputy Terry Smith with the Haywood County Sheriff’s office says the department worked several accidents during the early morning hours – many of which resulted in injuries.

“We’ve had several people to slide off the road,” Smith said.

He says the majority of the accidents happened along the back roads, and he fears conditions will only get worse.

“We have called the county to try to clear some of those. Thankfully, it’s just snow now but as I said as the day goes on it’ll freeze over and it’ll be treacherous,” Smith said.

Chief Deputy Smith says he encourages everyone to stay home as much as possible.

Both TDOT and Haywood County officials say they will have crews working throughout the night and into the morning to keep the roads clear of any ice and debris.