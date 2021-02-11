Storm brings down power lines, trees in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Damage from the overnight winter storm remained visible throughout Memphis Thursday afternoon.

A utility pole came down on Carrington near South Highland, plunging several homes into darkness and frigid temperatures.

“Just couldn’t get to work because this was still live and everything and there was no way I was backing my car out and touching them lines,” said a man named Warren.

Power lines weren’t the only obstacles drivers faced. Inches of water pooled on Southern near Hollywood, blocking one lane. Several trees in Midtown were forced into the roadways under the weight of ice.

Tree trimmers were out in force all day.

“Most of it’s been limb breakage, larger limbs,” said Bill Jurgens with Jones Brothers Tree and Landscape.

But in Whitehaven, an entire tree came crashing down into a woman’s yard, crushing a fence and bringing down power lines in the process. The same weather that brought it down is preventing it from being cleared Thursday.

“It’s unsafe to walk on the roof, it’s iced over so we’ll have to have, probably bring one of our cranes or a bucket truck in for safety,” said Jurgens.