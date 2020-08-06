Store owner charged after shootout at Kirby Parkway cell store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say what began as an argument inside a wireless store on Kirby Parkway turned into a Wild West shootout in the parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Thursday, the owner of the store was behind bars, charged with reckless endangerment.

At least four men on the sidewalk of the strip mall were captured on camera running for cover after someone fired a shot at them. One of the men got behind a white SUV and fired back.

Video then shows a man walk from outside the XL Wireless store into the middle of the parking lot with a gun drawn.

Police say the man who fired the first shot was the owner of the cell phone store, and he’s now facing a charge of reckless endangerment.

Islam Iysheh told police he was aiming for the man with the gun after he came into his store and threatened to beat him.

Police say Iysheh and the other man, who fled the scene, put the lives of several innocent bystanders in danger.

A woman who owns a hair salon nearby said she and her employees and customers stayed in the back of the store until police arrived. She did not want to be identified.

A employee at another business, who did not want to be identified, said Iysheh told them a man came into his store to sell a cell phone, and he recognized the man’s sneakers as the ones worn by one of the suspects who broke into his store sometime this week.

Police have identified the man who exchanged gunfire in the parking lot, but so far he has not been arrested or charged.