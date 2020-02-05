Stolen vehicle crashes into North Memphis house when owner gives chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stolen SUV crashed into a North Memphis house Wednesday after the vehicle's owner tried to chase it down.

Memphis Police said a man left his vehicle running and unattended when it was stolen around 2:30 p.m.

The owner, who didn't want to be identified, said he had stopped at his sister's house a few blocks away to use the bathroom.

"As I was coming out, I seen someone taking off in my truck," he said.

The man said he began running after his SUV when he saw a friend driving down the street. He and his friend then drove in pursuit of the suspect while on the phone with police until they reached the corner of Dunlap and Keel.

"He turned the corner and somebody pulled out in front of him and he lost control of the truck and ran into the people house," the SUV's owner said.

The suspect then got out of the crashed vehicle and fled the scene on foot, police said.

Barbara Carter said she was celebrating her birthday when she heard the SUV had crashed into her 90-year-old mother's bedroom.

“I was shocked, I’m gonna be honest with you," Carter said.

"It tore the wall in the bedroom and shifted everything, but luckily, like I said, thankfully she was in the kitchen," she said.

But the SUV owner says his fortunes have taken a nosedive now that his only mode of transportation is totaled.

"Actually just started a job today and it looks like I’m about to lose it," he said.