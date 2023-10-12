MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old and two juveniles have been arrested and charged after police say they stole a Maserati with a dog inside from a victim downtown on Tuesday.

Micah Finney, 18, was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest to Wit Auto, Evading Arrest to Wit Foot Pursuit, Theft of Property Motor Vehicles $60,000-$250,000, Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500 to Wit Dog, Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon and Vandalism over $1,000.

Court records state he was wearing an ankle monitor from Juvenile Court.

Micah Finney

A 16 and 17-year-old were also arrested and charged with Theft of Property and Theft of Property Motor Vehicles.

The theft took place around 7 Tuesday evening in the 400 block of South Front. A woman said she left the car parked with her dog inside for a minute while she ran in the house to get something.

The dog, a Havatzu worth $5,000, was returned to the owner. The Maserati Ghibli, valued at $80,000, was found on Springdale Street near Chelsea.

Investigators say they followed the vehicle to North Memphis, and saw three male passengers get out at Hollywood and Vollintine.

The driver continued on until police say he got out of the car, ran on foot and jumped fences, then ran inside a house in the 900 block of Biggs Street.

Investigators got the driver, identified as Finney, to come to the door. Finney allegedly admitted to police that that he knew the vehicle was stolen and said he’d disabled its GPS system.

A $50,000 bond was recommended.