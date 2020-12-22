Stimulus package to provide relief for individuals, business across Memphis-area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Help is on the way for individuals and businesses, thanks to the second stimulus package passed earlier this week.

The latest stimulus package includes nearly $300 million in forgivable loans for paycheck protection.

Cassandra Williams with Hope Credit Union says they helped nearly 3,000 local businesses get help from the first stimulus package, and they’re prepared to do the same with this one.

“That was critical to saving those businesses, to keeping them open, keeping them employed. Having that opportunity again to keep them open is important,” WIlliams said.

Congress is also expanding its help for individuals by pushing out new stimulus checks as early as next week.

But RISE Foundation CEO Shelia Terrell warns this time the checks will be worth less. The stimulus package includes checks for $600 if you earn less than $75,000 a year and an extra $600 for each dependent child in your household.

“Is it enough to sustain you? No. But $600 vs 0 is something to be grateful for,” Terrell said. “We want people to make sure they’re taking care of their basic needs: food, clothing, shelter before anything else.”

The bill also has extended weekly unemployment benefits but also at much lowers rates than before.

For free financial advising, call 901-390-4200 or visit their website www.risememphis.org

Officials say if you got your last check through the mail, or if you’ve changed your direct deposit address from the last time you filed taxes, you probably will get this one through the mail as well.

So you’ll want to keep an eye out.