MEMPHIS – For Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers… maybe this is the week.

Maybe, just maybe, another big win like handing 13th ranked Clemson its first loss of the season this weekend, will finally get the U of M a little national respect.

The kind that goes to teams ranked in the Top 25.

Despite wins over Michigan and Arkansas and this past Sunday, at number-21 Texas A&M, the Tigers are still on the outside of the polls, looking in. It doesn’t make much sense to Hardaway but it is serving as a motivator heading into Saturday’s Tiger tussle.

“You’re seeing all these teams losing in the Top 25. You see teams jump from out of the top 25, ten, 11, 12, 14 spots, winning one game. Got the 13th hardest schedule. We can cry all we want but, just watching that, it just makes you wonder like, what is it really all about,” Hardaway said. “We have to have that non-conference schedule to get the respect but when we win those games, it seems like we don’t move the needle and we don’t get the respect.”

“We knew we would have to earn the respect, any respect we get so we’re not really focused on that. It definitely is gonna light a fire on us,” said Tigers guard Caleb Mills. “We play hard regardless, but we’re just fighting for respect.”

Speaking of respect, that’s what this Clemson team is all about.

A team motivated by what happened on Selection Sunday, last year. When, despite 23 wins, the Tigers were denied a bid to the NCAA Tournament. As a matter of fact, Clemson has only made it to the Big Dance once since 2018.

But it is also a Clemson team that knows all too well how battle tested and ready this Memphis team is.

“What they’ve done so far is really, really good considering they just played, I think, six straight road games against high level competition,” said Clemson coach Brad Brownell. “One of the reasons this game came about is because Memphis is willing to play anybody. I think they got Virginia after us. It’s their gauntlet of scheduling. It prepares their guys.”