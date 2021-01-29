Stephen McCraney appointed new MEMA executive director

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves announced the current executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will retire. Greg Michel has served as the executive director of the agency since June 2018.

According to Gov. Reeves, MEMA Deputy Director Stephen McCraney will succeed Michel as the executive director. He started his new duties as executive director following the governor’s announcement on January 28, 2021.

“Stephen McCraney has done exceptional work with MEMA since 2016 and I am proud to elevate him to this new role. His work ethic is second to none. He has a command of Mississippi’s emergency infrastructure, and there is no steadier hand in a crisis,” said Reeves.

McCraney served as the Deputy Director and the Chief of Staff of MEMA since February of 2016. During his tenure, McCraney has worked on 15 federally declared disasters, six emergency measures declarations and numerous state emergencies.

“I’m deeply honored to take the helm of MEMA. This agency has shown tremendous strength within the last year. I will strive to keep Mississippi and her citizens ready to handle any manmade or natural disaster that comes our way; and forge an even greater relationship with our county EMA directors to ensure the needs of all Mississippians are met during a disaster. As we remain in the fight against COVID-19 and processing the other 17 open federally declared disasters, MEMA stands ready to respond to whatever emergency happens next,” said McCraney.