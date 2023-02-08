MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The MSS Steel Tubes USA will open its first U.S. plant in Memphis, creating nearly 130 new jobs paying an average of $47,000 per year.

MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC is a subsidiary of MSS Steel Tubes SA, which is based in Portugal.

The plant will be located in southeast Memphis, near Lamar and East Raines Road. The decision to locate in the city is due to its central location and distribution skills.

Mayor Jim Strickland says he is happy that the plant is coming to the Mid-South, saying, “Bringing good jobs to our community is always a top priority, and with this announcement, that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

This announcement will help accomplish the goals set for ‘Prosper Memphis 2023,’ which include 50,000 additional jobs, 700 additional advanced industry companies and 20,000 annual STEM graduates.

For more information about MSS Steel Tubes USA, visit their website.