Stay outdoors: Health experts give advice for safely celebrating Memorial Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Society is beginning to open back up, and many people are thinking of getting together with friends or family for Memorial Day weekend.

Multiple experts said being outside is by far the best way to stay safe.

As the pandemic drags on, like many people, Dafne Danjou is still looking for ways to get together with people outside her home.

“One of my friends is having her 50th, so we’re doing a driveway barbecue,” Danjou said. “Everything we’re meeting with people is outdoors on their patios, driveway or yard.”

Health officials said this is the safest way to socialize, where air can circulate.

“Outside things are probably more safe than inside things,” Baptist Hospital infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld said.

But there are still additional measures experts want people to keep in mind.

“You should not be sharing utensils,” Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said. “It’s not unusual at a potluck, someone brings one dish, and everyone is handling the same spoon to serve food. You really don’t want to be touching the things other people have touched.”

Instead she said to assign one person to serve the food and consider using disposable cups, plasticware and pitchers.

They also said to remember what they’ve said since the beginning: keep that six-foot distance, wipe down surfaces and wear face coverings.

“Chlorination will kill the virus,” Dr. Threlkeld said. “Swimming itself, as long as one can stay separated, as with a lot of outdoor activities, are on the safer end of the spectrum.”

Dr. Threlkeld also pointed out all of this advice is just a best guess. He said as society opens up more, they’ll also learn more best practices, so the advice could change in the future.