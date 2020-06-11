Stax Museum to reopen June 18

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Tennessee says it plans to reopen after closing down for three months due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Memphis museum said Wednesday that it plans to open its doors to the public June 18. It closed March 18 as officials in Memphis issued coronavirus-related safety orders that shuttered tourist destinations like Stax and Graceland.

The museum said it plans to take several measures to ensure the safety of staff and guests, including sanitizing the museum every morning and midday. Staff members and guests over the age of four will be required to wear masks.

Hand sanitizing stations have also been placed throughout the museum.

Admission and sales will be cashless for the foreseeable future.

Stax produced records by some of the top soul artists in the 1960s and 1970s, including Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Sam & Dave, Carla and Rufus Thomas, The Staple Singers, Booker T., the MG’s and others.