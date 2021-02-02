Stax Museum offers virtual tours, online concert in February

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Tennessee will be offering virtual “field trips” and an online concert in honor of Black History Month.

The Memphis-based museum says the online tours will take viewers through the history of the Stax Records label, which produced soul music by Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, the Staples Singers and others.

A traditional museum tour will be combined with interviews and performances.

Tours start Feb. 10. Stax also plans an online concert and variety show on Feb. 17 featuring Stax Music Academy students performing songs by Aretha Franklin, Al Green and others.