Statue of Ida B. Wells nearing completion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Work is moving along on a statue honoring renowned journalist and civil rights pioneer Ida B. Wells.

Dr. Lasimba Gray, the chair of the Memphis Memorial Committee, sent a picture of the statue to WREG on Friday. The statue is expected to be complete sometime this summer.

Once complete, the $250,000 life-size statue will sit inside Church Park at the corner of Beale Street and Fourth. The location is right next to First Baptist Beale Street Church, where Wells ran her newspaper.

Born as a slave in July 1862 in Holly Springs, Mississippi, Wells lived in Memphis for a decade, working as an educator and journalist. She was instrumental in the fight for civil rights, often writing on racism, lynchings and injustice.