State: Two Memphis organizations lied about feeding children in need; received thousands in federal funds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis organizations have been accused by state officials of falsifying reports regarding children in need in order to receive federal funds.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Red Robins Academy of Learning (RRAL) and Giving Youth a Chance (GYAC) summited reimbursement forms to the state claiming to have participated in the Summer Food Service Program in the summer of 2018.

RRAL obtained more than $19,500 in federal funding after claiming to have operated two sites that fed thousands of meals to low-income children.

Surveillance video showed they didn’t feed a single child, state authorities said.

The same was reportedly true for GYAC who received more than $17,600.

The Summer Food Service Program is run by the Tennessee Department of Human Services.