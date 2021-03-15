Watch: State to release findings from Shelby County Health Department investigation Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health will release new findings from its investigation of the Shelby County Health Department during a news conference on Monday.

For weeks, the state has been combing through records, searching for answer after finding thousands of wasted or unused doses.

The update Monday comes as Dr. Alisa Haushalter steps down from her leadership role at the county health department. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris named Dr. Lasonya Harris Hall as an interim replacement.

The news conference with the state will be streamed online at WREG.com starting at 1 p.m.