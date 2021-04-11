State Rep. London Larmar hosts drive-thru food distribution site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Thousand of pounds of a staple food item were given out in the Alcy Ball community Saturday morning.

Now, Memphians are able to fill their freezers with food, thanks in part to the drive thru distribution, led by State Representative London Lamar.

“I partnered with my friend CEO Patrick Morris of capital foods to gear out cases of chicken to members of the community,” Rep. London Lamar, (D) Memphis, said.

There were 300 cases of 40-pound bags. In total, it was 12,000 pounds of chicken, that was given out.

“One of the most important things we can do, especially myself as a legislature, besides make laws is to provide resources to the community,” Lamar said.

The drive, which was held at the MAM Grizzlies Center, along Ball Street, is where Representative Lamar said they are not only working to fight hunger, but to feed hope.

“People have experienced unemployment, (and) there are gaps in their income and just trying to pay rent. They just need to make it,” Lamar said.

No one was turned away, as people continued to drive up throughout the morning. Their vehicles were loaded up and before leaving with something meant to feed the body and soul.

“So what we want to do is just provide some sort of relief and happiness to the community during such a difficult time,” Lamar said.

Organizers say this event was not only to help fill refrigerators, but it also a chance to fill those living here with information on what’s happening at the state capitol.

“Not only want to give them resources such as food, but I can update you on the legislature and laws that I have passed up on behalf of you up the highway in Nashville, Tennessee,” Lamar said.

Back here in the Bluff City, the efforts continue to feed families one case and one car-load at a time.