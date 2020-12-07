State Rep. David Byrd hospitalized with COVID pneumonia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — State Rep. David Byrd has been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19, WTVF in Nashville reported.
Citing family members, the news agency said the lawmaker was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and was airlifted to St. Thomas Hospital. An ambulance was not available at the time to transport him, hospital officials said.
Byrd represents District 71, which includes Hardin, Wayne Lawrence and Lewis counties.
