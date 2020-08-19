State Police investigating homicide in Helena-West Helena, mayor says

A bullet hole can be seen at a house in Helena-West Helena.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — State police are investigating a homicide that happened on North 6th Street in West Helena, Mayor Kevin Smith said.

Smith did not release the victim’s name or manner of death, and police in the city were not available to provide a report Wednesday.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said he heard 10 to 12 gunshots Monday night. When he knocked on his neighbor’s door the next day to check on him, he said he noticed bullet holes in the house and asked a neighbor to call police.