State opens online portal for those wanting to apply for rent/utility assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Housing Development Agency opened an online portal for those wanting to apply for rent and utility assistance during the pandemic.

“The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the livelih oods of countless Tennesseans,” THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey said. “This program is designed to help people stay in their homes by covering eligible rent and/or utility costs they are unable to pay due to the challenges presented by COVID-19.”

In order to apply, residents must have experienced finacial hardships due to the pandemic and earn less than 80 percent of the median income for their county. Those numbers can be found in the link below.

Tennesseans living in Davidson, Knox, Rutherford and Shelby counties cannot apply for this money via the portal. They will have to call their local governments for further information. For Shelby County, that information can be found here.