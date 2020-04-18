State of Tennessee to pay for childcare for essential workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Human Services has announced it will pay for childcare for the children of essential workers through June 15.

You can apply for funding here: https://tdhs.service-now.com/relief?id=relief_registration.

Alternatively, the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club are offering free childcare programs.

“To remove the barrier cost for parents and for families is huge and now they can serve while we take care of their families too,” said Brian McLaughlin, COO of the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South.

The aid is only available to essential workers, which the state defines as:

Healthcare workers

Law enforcement

First responders (EMS, fire)

Corrections officers

Military

Activated National Guard

Human and social services workers

Postal workers

Transportation employees

Restaurant workers

Grocery store workers