NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting ended Thursday in Tennessee and a record number of voters cast their ballots before Election Day.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett revealed more than half of all Tennessee voters – or 2.28 million people – voted in the two weeks of early voting. That up 36 percent from the last presidential race in 2016 and 56 percent more than in 2012.

In Shelby County, 326,000 voted early or have mailed in their absentee ballott.

More than half of all TN voters have already cast their ballot! The full report of early and absentee by-mail turnout through the 14 days of early voting can be found here: https://t.co/bsdBKTCRDe and comparisons to 2016 & 2012: https://t.co/sYjh537G5W. #GoVoteTN #TrustedInfo2020 pic.twitter.com/AvOEigpBbu — Tre Hargett (@sectrehargett) October 30, 2020