State: 1.4 million Tennesseans have voted early, 19k applied to serve at polls on Election Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The latest numbers from the Tennessee Secretary of State reports that 1.4 million Tennesseans have voted early in the presidential election. In Shelby County, 219,000 have voted early.

As record voting continues ahead of Election Day, the state of Tennessee reports thousands have also applied to serve as poll workers.

The Secretary of State’s office reported Thursday more than 19,000 Tennesseans have applied to serve their communities on November 3. In some counties, the response has reportedly been so overwhelming that positions have already been filled and administrators have not been able to follow up with additional applicants.

“Thousands of Tennesseans, especially young adults, have stepped up to help run a safe and secure election by serving their communities as poll officials,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett in a news release.

He applauded the Memphis Grizzlies and Nashville Predators for their contributions, saying both encouraged their fans to vote and serve on Election Day.

“We would not have had so many applications without the help of the Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, our corporate and community partners and Tennessee’s county election commissions.”

More workers makes for a better voting experience.

“Some states have had to close polling locations because they do not have enough poll officials,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “That is not the case in Tennessee. Here we are seeing voters have a smooth voting experience because of the many dedicated people who are serving their communities.”

In past presidential elections, the state has required 17,000 volunteers.