State, local authorities investigating deadly shooting in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — State and local authorities are investing a deadly overnight shooting in Bolivar.

It happened early Friday morning in the 900 block of West Jefferson Street, Mayor Julian McTizic said. The victim Jacquez Perry was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis where he later died.

The investigation is being handled by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bolivar Police Department.

Bolivar police said this shooting is not related to another shooting that left a 17-year-old dead last weekend.