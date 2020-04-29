State lawmakers say Gov. Lee will allow salons, barbershops to reopen May 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Tennessee state lawmakers said Wednesday that Governor Bill Lee will allow salons, barbershops, beauticians and massage therapist businesses in non-metro counties to reopen on May 6.

State Rep. Jeremy Faison of Cocke County and State Sen. Ken Yager of Roane County said Wednesday on Twitter that Gov. Bill Lee will allow beauticians, barbershops, and massage therapists to reopen on Wednesday, May 6.

Faison said guidelines for these businesses will be released on Thursday, April 30.

The order issued by the governor seemed to indicate that salons, barbershops, beauticians and massage therapist businesses in smaller counties would have to stay closed until May 29.

This would apply to 89 of 95 Tennessee counties that do not have their own local health departments. Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Shelby, and Sullivan counties will create their own dates and guidelines for close-contact businesses.

ATTENTION: Barbers, Beauticians, Nail Salons, and Massage Therapists



After a call with the Governor of TN this morning, your businesses will be able to OPEN May 6. Guidelines for opening will be announced tomorrow 4/30. Stay tuned for more info. — Rep. Jeremy Faison (@JeremyFaison4TN) April 29, 2020

Good news for small business. Thank you Gov Lee for listening https://t.co/F13lCQkeVu — Ken Yager (@YagerTweets) April 29, 2020