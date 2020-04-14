Tennessee health officials not recommending use of antibody tests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health says right now, it not recommending the antibody tests that many health experts --- including those who advise the president --- claim will help determine when to reopen the economy.

In e-mail from the Tennessee Health Department on Tuesday, health officials said they do not recommend using serology tests because they detect past exposure, not current infection. WREG is working to learn more about why the state health department does not recommend the use of antibody tests.

These aren’t the same tests where a nose swab takes a specimen to determine if you are infected with COVID-19.

They are antibody tests, also known serology tests. They will show if you have any immunity to the virus, if you have been sick and recovered or if you had it and didn't show any symptoms.

Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital, said these types of test, in theory, will help professionals trace the virus, help with treatment options and help figure out who can re-enter society.

Governors in other states say they are working on getting antibody tests.

Shelby County health officials say health departments have other priorities right now.

"The health departments have to take into account more things than I have to standing here," Threlkeld said. "They aren't available right now."

The country's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has echoed those words saying the tests wouldn't be available overnight.

He said they are working to scale up on the tests, saying they are crucial, and is working with the FDA to validate tests.

So far the FDA has only signed off on one company's test.

"I think very shortly we will have antibody tests," Threlkeld said. "It will take us a little time on how to use them. We will have to do that on the job really.

